Rockland Trust Co. Has $36.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $275.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
