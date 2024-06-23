Rockland Trust Co. Has $36.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $275.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.01.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.