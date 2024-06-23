Rockland Trust Co. Has $37.80 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

