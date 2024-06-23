Rockland Trust Co. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 408,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.80 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.