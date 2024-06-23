Rockland Trust Co. Has $728,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at $71.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

