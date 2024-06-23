Rockland Trust Co. Has $866,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $308.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average of $290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

