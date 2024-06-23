Rockland Trust Co. Has $913,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 66.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 409.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR opened at $90.43 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

