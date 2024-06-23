Rockland Trust Co. Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $276.94 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day moving average is $267.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

