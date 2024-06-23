Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,460,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $161.45 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.