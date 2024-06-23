Rockland Trust Co. Sells 120 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,528,000 after acquiring an additional 165,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 963,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

