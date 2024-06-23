Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,631 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,138,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,815,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after buying an additional 1,388,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.