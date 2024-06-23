Rockland Trust Co. Sells 176 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

