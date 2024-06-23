Rockland Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

