Rockland Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.87.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

