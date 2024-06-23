Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,407 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

