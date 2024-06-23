Rockland Trust Co. Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $535.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.