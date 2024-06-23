Rockland Trust Co. Sells 481 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

