Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,767 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 52,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

