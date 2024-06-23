Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

