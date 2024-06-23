Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $426,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 30.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.