RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RPM International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Up 0.4 %

RPM International stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.