Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Trading Down 5%

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 85,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 184,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOC

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80.

In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.