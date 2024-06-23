Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Safety Insurance Group worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

