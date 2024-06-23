Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.