Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock remained flat at $3.06 on Friday. 23,929,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

