Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 35,300 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,300 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $44,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 22,081,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,976. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

