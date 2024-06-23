Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 3,567 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 3,093,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,220,227. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

