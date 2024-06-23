Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 39,004 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VTN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,389. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.