Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 950 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

