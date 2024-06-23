Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 5,198,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

