Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,029,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The stock has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

