Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 605,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 72,251,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

