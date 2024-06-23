Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

DEO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 675,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,822. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

