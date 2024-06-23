Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 5,230 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 22.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 6,598,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.