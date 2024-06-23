Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 5,230 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 22.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 6,598,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
