Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQWL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,969. The firm has a market cap of $638.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $95.23.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

