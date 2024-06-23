Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GSK by 64.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 85,699 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,833. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

