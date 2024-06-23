Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. 3,322,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

