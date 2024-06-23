Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 583.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

