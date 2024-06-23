Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $118,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,882,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 348,282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 136,413 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 135,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,873. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

