Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $119,000 in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock remained flat at $3.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,126. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

LUNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

