Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $250,000 in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Farmer Bros. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

FARM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,000. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.