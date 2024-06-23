Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $281,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $98.37. 773,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.