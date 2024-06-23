Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $325,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,348,000 after buying an additional 154,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. 1,779,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.