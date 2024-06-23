Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $328,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marqeta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MQ

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.