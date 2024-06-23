Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $346,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,469,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.