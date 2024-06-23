Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 102.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 508,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 256,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
