Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mission Produce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 526,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,630. The firm has a market cap of $703.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $188,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,767,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,282,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,774 shares of company stock worth $2,927,990. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

