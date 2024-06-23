Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 226,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.