Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $5,249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 392,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 534,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

