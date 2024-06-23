Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,705,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,788,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,008. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

