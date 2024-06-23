Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 35,931,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

